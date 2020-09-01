Nation Vietnam’s Covid-19 tally unchanged at 1,044 The Saigon Times Tuesday, Sep 1, 2020,07:59 (GMT+7) Vietnam’s Covid-19 tally unchanged at 1,044The Saigon Times Seven patients are declared free of Covid-19 at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases. The Ministry of Health reported no new Covid-19 cases this morning, September 1 – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The Ministry of Health reported no new Covid-19 cases this morning, September 1, keeping the country’s total confirmed cases unchanged at 1,044. Among the total infections, 707 patients have made a full recovery, while 34 others have died, according to the national steering committee for Covid-19 infection prevention and control. Up to 690 are locally-transmitted cases, with 550 of them linked to the Danang Covid-19 hotspot since July 25. More than 55,300 people, who had close contact with Covid-19 patients or came from Covid-19-hit localities, are being quarantined at hospitals, medical centers or at home. The number of Covid-19 patients having tested negative for the virus one or three times has risen to 137 to date, but they have not yet been confirmed free of the disease to be discharged from hospital. The Danang, Quang Nam and Hai Duong coronavirus hotspots have been brought under control, said the ministry,… Read full this story

