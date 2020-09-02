Vietnam ranks seventh among countries with highest growth of international tourists

Vietnam ranked seventh among countries with the highest growth of international visitors worldwide in 2019, announced the United Nation World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO).
|
Vietnam ranked seventh among countries with the highest growth of international visitors worldwide in 2019. (Photo: hanoimoi.com.vn)
A remarkable result given the slow increase of the world’s economy last year.
According to the latest UNWTO’s statistics, the number of global international tourists reached 1.5 billion in 2019, up 3.8% over the previous year.
The growth of Vietnamese tourism also contributed to the overall growth of the Southeast Asia and Asia-Pacific regions. The number of international arrivals to the Asia-Pacific rose by 4.6% last year, the second highest in the world, following the Middle East.
In addition to Vietnam, Myanmar and the Philippines were also Southeast Asian countries among the list of nations with the highest growth of international arrivals. Accordingly, Myanmar stood at the top while the Philippines ranked eighth. Nhan Dan
Services available for tourists affected by flight ban
Accommodation service providers have been asked to continue to serve foreign tourists who are unable to return to their countries due to the Vietnamese civil aviation authority’s ban on flights between Vietnam and China.
Tourists to HCM City sees 12 percent drop amid novel coronavirus fears
The number of tourists paying a visit to Ho Chi Minh City during the Lunar New Year (Tet) has suffered a decline of approximately 12 per cent as a result of the ongoing novel coronavirus (nCoV) situation.
- Vietnam ranks 6th in Climate Risk Index ranking
- More bad news for the Obamas as First Lady Michelle only ranks SEVENTH on Forbes Most Powerful Women list (but Sarah Palin falls off the list completely)
- International tourists to Hanoi up 16% in October
- Vietnam ranks fourth among countries with largest number of motorcycles
- Vietnam ranked 70th in WB’s 2020 Doing Business Ranking
- Vietnam ranks fourth among Southeast Asia's easiest economies to do business in: World Bank report
- Vietnam Travel & Tourism Summit 2019 scheduled for December 9
- CNN commercials boost Hanoi’s foreign tourist arrivals
- HCM City records growth of 7.86 percent in first half
- Vietnam needs joint efforts to counter China at sea: expert