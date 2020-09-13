Vietnam – Japan ties to remain unchanged, says AJC Secretary General

Secretary General of the ASEAN-Japan Centre, Masataka Fujita. TOKYO – No matter who will succeed Abe Shinzo to become Japanese Prime Minister, the relations between Japan and Việt Nam will not change, said Secretary General of the ASEAN-Japan Centre (AJC) Masataka Fujita. He made the statement in an exclusive interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency ahead of the Japanese Liberal Democratic Party (LDP)’s leadership election, which will be held on September 14. He said before Abe took office in December in 2012, the bilateral relationship was already good, with the Vietnam-Japan Economic Partnership Agreement signed. According to Masataka Fujita, Abe helped the relations thrive further. After assuming the position, he chose Vietnam as the first destination for his trips overseas and always wanted to boost the bilateral relations. His tenure that lasted nearly eight years, the longest in Japan’s history, was key to the stability of the ties. He noted before Abe, even during the period when Japan often saw new PMs taking office, the relationship with ASEAN and Việt Nam did not change much. As long as the LDP remains the ruling party in Japan, there would be no changes and Japan’s ties with ASEAN and Việt Nam would… Read full this story

