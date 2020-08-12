Vietnam confirms three more imported Covid-19 cases

Three people who recently returned from Japan have tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, raising the total number of Covid-19 patients in Vietnam to 866, the Ministry of Health reported on Wednesday morning. A health worker in Hanoi takes sample for Covid-19 testing. Photo by Son Tung. The new patients who have been quarantined upon arrival include two men, both aged 33, and a 36-year-old woman. They boarded the Vietnam Airlines flight VN331 which landed at the Van Don International Airport in Quang Ninh Province on August 10. Their samples were taken for viral testing on August 11 and came out positive for SARS-CoV-2. The three patients are now being treated at the Hanoi-based National Hospital for Tropical Diseases. With these latest infection cases, Vietnam has reported a total of 321 of imported Covid-19 patients. Meanwhile the number of Covid-19 patients related to Danang City has increased to 405 since July 25, the committee said. As of Wednesday morning, a total of 399 patients have recovered and the country has reported 16 deaths. At present, 134.248 people who had close contact with Covid-19 patients or returned from virus-hit areas are being monitored at hospitals, quarantine facilities, and at home.

