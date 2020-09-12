Other News Vietnam Airlines to resume international flights from Sep 18 The Saigon Times Saturday, Sep 12, 2020,11:55 (GMT+7) Vietnam Airlines to resume international flights from Sep 18The Saigon Times A Vietnam Airline aircraft is seen at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi City. Vietnam Airlines will resume its international flights from September 18 – PHOTO: LE ANH HCMC – Following a suspension caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines will resume its international air services, starting with one-way flights from Vietnam to Japan from September 18 aimed at meeting the demand from Vietnamese passengers to travel to Japan to work and study. Vietnam airlines will continue cooperating with the competent agencies to seriously adopt pandemic prevention and control measures, the local media reported. A representative of the airline said flights will depart from Hanoi for Japan’s Tokyo City at 11:45 p.m. on September 18, 25 and 30, and from HCMC at 0 a.m. on September 30. Flights carrying passengers from Japan to Vietnam will resume after the competent agencies issue an official decision. All crew members will have their health checked and be quarantined in line with the law as soon as they arrive in Vietnam. The aircraft used in… Read full this story

