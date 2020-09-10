UNESCO aims to help Hanoi become creative capital of Asia

Vietnam’s capital was honoured to be recognised by UNESCO as a “City for Peace” and included in the UNESCO Creative Cities Network, he said, describing this as momentum for Hanoi to develop more sustainably and rapidly in the time ahead. Croft congratulated Vietnam and Hanoi in particular on their achievements in the fight against COVID-19. During its development, Hanoi has paid due attention to upholding the values of cultural heritage, he said, adding that by including Hanoi in the Creative Cities Network, UNESCO Vietnam hopes to promote such values. Photo for illustration Hanoi is expected to change from a creative city to a creative entrepot and then the creative capital of Southeast Asia and Asia, on the basis of heritage, culture, and peace, becoming a dynamic and creative city worth living in in the 21st century. To that end, UNESCO is working on a project with the main pillars of education, urbanisation, culture, and soft power that has attracted the attention of many partners worldwide, including those in Vietnam, according to Croft. He stressed that, under the project, UNESCO will help Hanoi link with other countries in the world as well as those who are interested in the city’s development…. Read full this story

