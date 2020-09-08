Tiki and Sendo see traffic plunge in second quarter

Tiki and Sendo all saw reduced traffic, despite the pandemic iPrice, a privately-owned online shopping aggregator based in Malaysia, reported that traffic at Sendo and Tiki reduced by 47 and 5 per cent, respectively. Surprisingly, the downturn has taken place as the COVID-19 pandemic started growing serious, which has been benefiting the local e-commerce sector. During the time, consumers have spent more time at home, leading to higher demand for online shopping. Capitalising on this, e-commerce operators have rolled out live-streaming capabilities such as TikiLive, Shopee Feed, and SenLive to boost sales. However, the new features left clothe sellers dissatisfied, resulting in a slight decline in traffic during the first six months. Specifically, while live streaming is generally thought useful for sellers of clothing and fashion items, who actually saw a quarterly slump of 38 per cent, according to iPrice’s report. Meanwhile, other kinds of goods such as groceries, healthcare, mobile devices, and home appliances grew by 42, 21, 2, and 8.7 per centin traffic, respectively. Under the impact of COVID-19, local consumers are more money-minded, leading to a tumble in expenses for non-essentials such as clothes. The results showed that grocery and healthcare are the main growth engines of e-commerce sites…. Read full this story

