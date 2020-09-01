Three policemen died in Hanoi’s Dong Tam clash

The Ministry of Public Security has announced that three police officers sacrificed, one person died and another was injured during a clash in Dong Tam, My Duc District, Hanoi on January 9 morning.
|
The area planned for the construction of Mieu Mon Airport in Dong Tam, My Duc District, Hanoi. Photo: Thai Binh
Since December 31, 2019, some units of the Ministry of Defense has collaborated with the local agencies to build a fence to protect the Mieu Mon Airport in Dong Tam, Hanoi as planned.
According to the Ministry of Public Security, during the construction process, in the morning of January 9, some locals used grenades, petrol bombs, knives… to attack the functional forces, causing public disorder.
As a result, “three police officers sacrificed, one opposer died and one was injured”. The functional forces restrained and arrested violators and launched investigation and prosecution against the law violators in accordance with the law.
Currently, relevant units are carrying out the construction of the fence of Mieu Mon Airport as planned.
Moc Mien
Hanoi calls on individuals illegally arresting police to confess
Hanoi prosecutes 14 former officials for land violations in Dong Tam
- Third Palestinian Dies After Friday's Clashes With IDF
- Hanoi Dragon Dance Festival celebrates Liberation day
- Start date for Hanoi’s first metro route uncertain: Transport Ministry
- Int’l experimental theatre festival in full swing in Hanoi
- Several policemen killed in Taliban attack in central Afghanistan
- Taliban kill 17 policemen in Farah province in W. Afghanistan
- Protesters, Police Clash During Rallies Marking Catalan Referendum
- Vietnamese president dies at 61
- Vietnam president Tran Dai Quang dies aged 61
- Jordanian troops and suspected militants dead after clash