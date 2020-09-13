Three imported cases of COVID-19 reported on Sunday

Eight more patients recover from COVID-19VN’s COVID-19 update on Saturday morningNearly 1,000 Vietnamese citizens return home on Friday and SaturdayViệt Nam records 19 new recoveries on Saturday eveningCOVID-19 figures in Việt Nam on September 5 morning Three COVID-19 patients including a five-year-old boy are given the all-clear at Quảng Nam Province’s General Hospital. — Photo courtesy of the health ministry HÀ NỘI — Three more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Việt Nam, all of them imported cases who arrived back to the country on the same flight from Russia on September 10. The total number of cases now stands at 1,063, but on Sunday eight more people were given the all-clear after beating coronavirus. Two of the new cases are men aged 24 and 26. The third is a 23-year-old woman. The two men are from HCM City and northern Tuyên Quang Province and the woman from northern Nam Định Province. Meanwhile, eight COVID-19 patients recovered on Sunday in central Đà Nẵng City and Quảng Nam Province. All of them tested negative for SARS-CV-2 for at least three times. Five recovered patients at Đà Nẵng’s Lung Hospital and the three other recoveries from Quảng Nam Province’s General Hospital… Read full this story

