This year’s Techcombank HCM City International Marathon to attract 16,000 runners

The 2020 Techcombank HCM City International Marathon, slated for December this year, is expected to see the participation of more than 16,000 runners.

Registration for the marathon has begun, only three weeks after the last edition wrapped up, announced the organisers on Monday.

The event, the fourth of its kind, will be co-held by the municipal Department of Tourism, Culture and Tourism, the HCM City Athletics Federation, Sunrise Events Vietnam, and Techcombank.

The athletes will compete in four races: a full marathon at 42.195km, a half-marathon at 21.1km, a 10km race, and a 5km race.

The organisers will donate VND10,000 (US$0.43) for every one kilometre run at this year’s event to charity. “In just three years, the race has become the biggest community event in the country. We hope each runner will try their best. We will help the event become a symbolic race in HCM City,” said Nguyen Thi Van Anh, a representative of the organising board. — VNS