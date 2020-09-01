Runway upgrade at Tân Sơn Nhất int’l airport to finish in early 2021

Tân Sơn Nhất international airport in HCM City. Photo courtesy of the Airport Corporation of Việt Nam HCM CITY — The Minister of Transport has urged contractors to complete the upgrade of four taxiways and one of HCM City’s Tân Sơn Nhất international airport’s two runways by the year-end to meet heightened travel demand for the Tết (Lunar New Year) holiday. Speaking at a recent meeting with contractors, transport minister Nguyễn Văn Thể said: “The project needs speeding up to ensure that it be ready by early 2021.” In June the ministry assigned the Cửu Long Corporation for Investment Development and Project Management of Infrastructure (CIPM) to implement the project, along with the consortium of ACC Airport Construction Company Ltd., CIENC04 Joint Stock Company, and Civil Engineering Construction Joint Stock Company 647. According to CIPM, the runway upgrade project, which includes 13 bidding packages, has completed 41 per cent of its work. The runway is expected to be completed in November and will be tested for 45 days before opening in early 2021, as planned, according to CIPM. CIPM has requested that the Government approve undisbursed capital of VNĐ320 billion (US$13.8 million) for project implementation this year. Thể said he would seek capital disbursement approval from the Government, and assured that “there would… Read full this story

