Recruitment demand rises, but employers can’t find enough workers

Enterprises in a number of sectors in HCM City need to recruit a large number of employees but are finding it difficult to fill positions despite numerous job losses amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Phan Minh Thông, director of Phúc Sinh Company, said his company was looking for quality assurance staff, salespeople and accountants. "We are willing to retrain new employees and also help the disadvantaged to find suitable jobs, but we still cannot recruit enough employees." Many unemployed people are becoming choosier, comparing their previous salaries to new ones. Lê Thị Huệ, 22, who lost her job at Huê Phong Footwear Company in May due to a lack of orders, is still looking for a job. Many companies need garment workers, but Huệ wants to work at a leather and footwear company. "Some companies offer a low salary but a heavy workload," she said. Lê Thị Kiều Phượng, director of the Job Service Centre under the city's Department of Labour - Invalids and Social Affairs, said that connecting unemployed workers with employers has been difficult. Many people who have lost jobs have social welfare support and other unemployment allowances, and are waiting until COVID-19 is under control. Many unemployed want to relax for a few months instead of finding a new job.

