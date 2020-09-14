Recovered COVID-19 patient contributes to pandemic fight in Đà Nẵng

VN COVID-19 update on Monday morningThree imported cases of COVID-19 reported on SundayEight more patients recover from COVID-19VN’s COVID-19 update on Saturday morningNearly 1,000 Vietnamese citizens return home on Friday and Saturday Mai Anh Đức, in Đà Nẵng City, holds bottles of antiseptic solution. VNA/VNS Photo ĐÀ NẴNG – Immediately after recovering from COVID-19, Mai Anh Đức in Đà Nẵng City got to work helping local health centres fight the disease by producing free antiseptic solution for them. He said that after witnessing the efforts of the medical team of Hòa Vang Field Hospital and the whole country to repel the pandemic, he became determined to do his part. Đức, residing in Hòa Cường Nam Ward, Hải Châu District, tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on August 5. His son also tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. He recalled being extremely worried he and his son were brought to Hòa Vang Field Hospital, however, he was soon reassured by the treatment he received from doctors and other medical workers. Recalling his time in the hospital, Đức said: “What impressed me the most was the enthusiasm, thoughtfulness and responsibility of all the medical staff and doctors.” “Although they were fully covered by protective suits and face masks, I remember voices… Read full this story

