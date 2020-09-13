PM urges Vietnam News Agency to continue to pioneer in communication and publicity work

Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc presents Medal of Labour, First Class, to the Vietnam News Agency leaders on the occasion of its 75th founding anniversary. VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc on Sunday acknowledged the efforts and achievements of the Vietnam News Agency over the past 75 years and urged it to continue to pioneer in communication and publicity work. The Prime Minister attended a ceremony to mark the 75th founding anniversary of the Vietnam News Agency (September 15, 1945 – September 15, 2020) at its headquarters in Hà Nội. He also expressed his gratitude to nearly 260 martyr journalists from the news agency (accounting for two-thirds of the country’s martyr journalists) for their heroic sacrifices. The Prime Minister said the VNA was established right after the country gained independence and had matured during the nation’s wars. The agency’s staff not only reported events as historical witnesses, but journalists of the VNA were also soldiers, carrying not only their pens to the frontline but also guns in their hands, directly participating in historical events. Present on most battlefields and fronts, the VNA’s reporters and photographers overcame many difficulties and hardships and delivered information quickly and accurately about the struggle of the army… Read full this story

