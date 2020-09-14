Infrastructure Passenger transport services resume in Danang By Le Anh & Nhan Tam Monday, Sep 14, 2020,11:58 (GMT+7) Passenger transport services resume in Danang By Le Anh & Nhan Tam A front view of the Danang railway station – PHOTO: VNA DANANG – From 2 p.m., September 13, the social distancing regulations applied on passenger transport vehicles departing from Danang were lifted in keeping with the direction of the Prime Minister at a meeting of the Government on Covid-19 prevention and control on September 11. The Ministry of Transport asked the Directorate for Roads of Vietnam, the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam, the Vietnam Maritime Administration, the Vietnam Railway Administration and the Vietnam Inland Waterway Administration to notify the transport business units operating buses, taxis, passenger cars, trains, airplanes, ships, etc. Fully re-opening transport routes will partly help recover production and trading activities. However, transport players must still ensure safety measures against the Covid-19 outbreak. However, tourism and transportation businesses might not have much business at the moment because people are still afraid of traveling to Danang. People in Danang, too, are prioritizing transactions via online channels rather than leaving the city to meet with partners. Moreover, the hundreds of tourism and related service… Read full this story
- Turbulence continues for Airbus as one of first A380s exits service
- Labour reveals plan to put £1.3bn a year back into local bus services
- 'No one had a baton - so we headbutted him': Passenger reveals how a fellow commuter bravely stepped into stop a man 'threatening to stab people' on a packed train
- Here's how Pokemon Bank and Transporter work
- Revealed: Coroner warned 12 years ago about dangers of US service personnel driving on wrong side of road near American airbases in UK after two servicemen died in crash
- Multiple passengers bleed from ears, noses after pilots forget to pressurize airplane cabin
- Deadly plane crash claims lives of all 157 passengers, crew members on board
- "Modern Transport Tycoon" Train Fever launches this week, with 150 years worth of trains
- Bus Simulator 18 is a surprisingly stressful public transport sim
- Via Raises $70 Million: Here's How Carpooling Service Differs From Uber & Lyft
Passenger transport services resume in Danang have 355 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at September 14, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.