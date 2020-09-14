Infrastructure Passenger transport services resume in Danang By Le Anh & Nhan Tam Monday, Sep 14, 2020,11:58 (GMT+7) Passenger transport services resume in Danang By Le Anh & Nhan Tam A front view of the Danang railway station – PHOTO: VNA DANANG – From 2 p.m., September 13, the social distancing regulations applied on passenger transport vehicles departing from Danang were lifted in keeping with the direction of the Prime Minister at a meeting of the Government on Covid-19 prevention and control on September 11. The Ministry of Transport asked the Directorate for Roads of Vietnam, the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam, the Vietnam Maritime Administration, the Vietnam Railway Administration and the Vietnam Inland Waterway Administration to notify the transport business units operating buses, taxis, passenger cars, trains, airplanes, ships, etc. Fully re-opening transport routes will partly help recover production and trading activities. However, transport players must still ensure safety measures against the Covid-19 outbreak. However, tourism and transportation businesses might not have much business at the moment because people are still afraid of traveling to Danang. People in Danang, too, are prioritizing transactions via online channels rather than leaving the city to meet with partners. Moreover, the hundreds of tourism and related service… Read full this story

