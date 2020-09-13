Party chief congratulates Vietnam News Agency on 75th anniversary

Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong, on behalf of the Party and the State, has sent a letter of congratulations to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) on its proud achievements over the 75 years since its establishment. He wrote that amid the country’s celebrations of the August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2), the agency also marks its 75th anniversary (September 15, 1945 – 2020) and the 60th anniversary of the Liberation News Agency (October 12, 1960 – 2020), while receiving the title “Hero of the People’s Armed Forces”. The Vietnam News Agency receives the Ho Chi Minh Order (second time) at a ceremony marking its 65th founding anniversary (September 15, 1945-2010) (Photo: VNA) The leader said that since September 15, 1945, when the agency, known as “Viet Nam Thong tan xa” at the time, aired the full text of the Declaration of Independence and the list of the members of the provisional Government of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam (now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam), it has always been accompanying the nation. During the country’s struggles for national independence and reunification, VNA reporters fulfilled their mission of sustaining the flow of information to readers… Read full this story

