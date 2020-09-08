Parliamentary co-operation needed in response to COVID-19

Parliamentary co-operation to mitigate the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic dominated discussions at the first plenary session of AIPA 41’s General Assembly. —VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — The member countries of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) need to work together and give priority to developing COVID-19 vaccines and ensuring people’s right to access the vaccines in response to the adverse impacts of the pandemic, said vice chairwoman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Tòng Thị Phóng. She was speaking at the plenary session of the 41st General Assembly of AIPA on Tuesday. Parliamentary co-operation to mitigate the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic dominated discussions at the first plenary session which was chaired by Vietnamese National Assembly chairwoman Nguyễn Thị Kim Ngân. Leaders of ASEAN parliaments agreed it was important for parliamentarians to acknowledge post-pandemic challenges, and devise pre-emptive measures to safeguard the interests of people, especially the most vulnerable members of ASEAN nations. Delivering a speech representing the Vietnamese parliamentary delegation at the plenary session, vice chairwoman Phóng said the Vietnamese NA attached great importance to ASEAN co-operation in containing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as in the disease’s treatment and post-pandemic recovery. Phóng called on AIPA member parliaments to promote… Read full this story

