Other News Local firm found to manipulate medical supply bids The Saigon Times Saturday, Sep 5, 2020,16:43 (GMT+7) Local firm found to manipulate medical supply bidsThe Saigon Times The head office of BMS Medical Company in Hanoi's Dong Da District – PHOTO: NLDO HCMC – BMS Medical Company, whose two executives have been arrested for the alleged manipulation of medical equipment supply bids at Bach Mai Hospital, has been found to win many huge tenders at hospitals throughout the country, according to Tuoi Tre news website. Since early this year, the firm has won nearly 20 material and equipment supply packages in various provinces and cities, with values ranging from billions to hundreds of billions of dong. Notably, some had the winning bids just slightly different or even equal to the values of the packages. Pham Duc Tuan, chairman and director of BMS, and Ngo Thi Thu Huyen, BMS deputy director, have been arrested and prosecuted for inflating prices of medical supplies. Aside from Bach Mai Hospital, BMS has cooperated with many hospitals in medical equipment supplies. On August 21, it won a procurement bidding worth nearly VND1 billion at Yen Bai Province's General Hospital. A day earlier, BMS won a surgery material provision…

