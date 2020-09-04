The bridge would normally have been busy but lockdown measures meant there was little traffic. Two van drivers escaped serious injury when a bridge over a river in northern Italy collapsed on Wednesday. The provincial road would normally have been busy but there was little traffic when the bridge fell, because of coronavirus lockdown measures. Images from the scene show a red courier vehicle apparently still upright on the collapsed road. The driver was hit by falling masonry and airlifted to hospital, but his injuries were described as minor. The driver of a second van was able to clamber out of his vehicle unscathed but suffering from shock, reports said. Firefighters were checking the river in case anyone else was involved. The condition of Italy’s road bridges has come under close scrutiny ever since 43 people died in the collapse of the giant Morandi bridge in Genoa in August 2018. Cars fell 45m (148ft) as a 200m stretch of the structure serving the busy A10 motorway collapsed. Decaying steel rods suspending the bridge were blamed for the disaster. The bridge was operated by Autostrade per l’Italia, a subsidiary of the Atlantia company. This latest bridge collapse took place 100km further… Read full this story

Italy bridge collapse: Two drivers survive have 301 words, post on vietnamnet.vn at September 4, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.