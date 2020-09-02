HCM City’s first field hospital combating nCoV to begin operation on Feb 10

The HCMC High Command and Department of Health are making preparatory activities to put a field hospital into operation on February 10 in a bid to prevent and fight against the acute respiratory infection caused by nCoV.

Preparatory activities are well underway to put the field hospital into operation on February 10.

The six buildings at the training school of the Ho Chi Minh City High Command were converted into the 300-bed field hospital.

The Ho Chi Minh City Hospital for Tropical Disease will be primarily responsible for the professional personnel for the field hospital while the personnel for non-professional services will be carried out by the City High Command.

Other hospitals in the city will alternately send their doctors and nurses to work at the field hospital, depending on the situation of the disease in the city.

In addition to the field hospital, the city has 47 hospitals that have screening clinics and isolation areas to treat patients with suspected respiratory infections caused by nCoV.

Ho Chi Minh City has reported three cases positive to nCoV, one of which was already discharged from the hospital. Nhan Dan

