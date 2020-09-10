More than 600 companies applied from May 27 to June 9 to be part of the campaign, putting forward nearly 800 promotional offers worth VND 1.2 trillion (USD 52.1 million) and discounts of up to 70 percent, mostly in electronics, with offers worth over VND 360 billion, consumer goods, with more than VND 240 billion, food with VND 360 billion, and others, such as apparel, real estate, pharmaceuticals, education, and medical equipment, with VND 240 billion. Hanoi works to boost consumption post-COVID-19 The origin of all products in the campaign, which will last until July 31, will be traced, to protect consumers’ rights and companies’ interests. Vice Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Van Suu said that as the city has largely brought COVID-19 under control, the municipal Department of Industry and Trade launched a number of domestic consumption drives in May and June that attracted nearly 300 companies from more than 30 cities and provinces, bringing the total retail sale of goods and services to VND 46.9 trillion in May, up 45.9 percent month-on-month and 2.9 percent year-on-year. A number of similar activities are also planned for the remainder of the year. Source: VNA
