Environment Hanoi pilots support program for old motorbike exchange The Saigon Times Monday, Sep 7, 2020,14:03 (GMT+7) Hanoi pilots support program for old motorbike exchangeThe Saigon Times A street in Hanoi City brimming with people on motorbikes and in cars. The Hanoi government has rolled out a pilot support program allowing locals to exchange their old motorcycles for new ones – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The Hanoi government has rolled out a pilot support program allowing locals to exchange their old motorcycles that have been used for over 18 years and fail to meet emission standards for new ones to limit environmental pollution in the city. The municipal government assigned the Hanoi Department of Natural Resources and Environment to work with other departments and districts to run the program, Thanh Nien Online reported. Residents who own an operational aging motorbike failing to meet emission standards in the city will be offered VND2-4 million by the Vietnam Association of Motorcycle Manufacturers to buy a new bike. Hanoi City will select eight stations to examine motorbike emissions and list 30 outlets to support the motorbike exchange in six districts comprising Hoan Kiem, Cau Giay, Dong Da, Hai Ba Trung, Thanh Xuan and Ha Dong. The program… Read full this story

Hanoi pilots support program for old motorbike exchange have 364 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at September 7, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.