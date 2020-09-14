Hanoi grants investment certificates to 229 projects totalling $17.6 billion today

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung and other leaders chaired the conference The number of projects is five times higher than that of the same event in 2016, according to the 2020 conference themed “Investment and Development Cooperation”, attracting over 1,850 delegates from government agencies, local authorities, ministries, agencies, and international organisations. Also at the 2020 conference, the city and investors signed 38 MoUs with a total estimated capital of $28.6 billion, 12 of which were signed with foreign investors over a total capital of $8.32 billion. Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc made a speech at the Hanoi investment promotion conference Looking ahead, Hanoi will call for a total investment of VND483.1 trillion ($21 billion) in 282 projects. The city will focus on the fields of industrial park and industrial cluster infrastructure, trade and services; technical infrastructure, smart cities, parks; education and training, hospitals; environment and waste treatment; upgrading old residential areas and housing development; high-tech agriculture, urban development, logistics, and software parks. Addressing the event, representatives of international business associations in Vietnam presented several recommendations to increase Hanoi’s attraction. Kim Han Yong, chairman of the Korean Chamber of Business in Vietnam (KorCham),… Read full this story

