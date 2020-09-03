Infrastructure Government advances US$52 million to pay for two road projects The Saigon Times Thursday, Sep 3, 2020,16:29 (GMT+7) Government advances US$52 million to pay for two road projectsThe Saigon Times A part of the La Son-Tuy Loan Expressway – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The Government will advance US$52 million from the Accumulation Fund for Foreign Debt Repayment to help the Ministry of Transport repay the loans it obtained from foreign banks for the construction of two road projects. US$33 million will be used to repay the loans for the La Son-Tuy Loan Expressway project and US$19 million for the upgrade of a section of National Highway 20. The ministry will have to repay the advance payment to the Accumulation Fund for Foreign Debt Repayment this year. “Ministries and governmental departments should foster collaboration in realizing the Government’s commitments to avoid late debt payments,” the Government said in a statement. The 80-kilometer La Son-Tuy Loan Expressway connects Thua Thien-Hue Province and Danang City. Costing some VND11.5 trillion (US$495 million), it is expected to help ease traffic on National Highway No. 1 and foster economic development in the central region. The expressway is nearly complete and will open for traffic this year. The upgrade of… Read full this story

