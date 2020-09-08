Foreign capital in wait for fresh policy move

Investors expect the new IT platform for the Vietnamese stock market to come online soon Japanese-backed Capital Asset Management Limited (CAM) is holding an investment portfolio of firms listed on the Vietnamese stock exchanges with investment value touching $300 million. Toshifumi Sugimoto, the company president, said that he is waiting for the deployment of new products, services, as well as a more favourable mechanism that upholds market development to increase their investment. Each day, CAM and other foreign institutional investors keep tabs on Vietnam’s new policy moves, particularly regarding the new legal corridor for the Vietnamese stock market that is expected to significantly smoothen investor transactions, including those of foreign investors. The set of new policies such as allowing intraday stock trading (T+0), short selling, or the roadmap for the deployment of non-voting depository receipts (NVDR) aim to clear pathways for faster and more reliable transactions in favour of both buyers and sellers. Compared to other countries, one big reason foreign investors are still hesitant to spend on Vietnamese stocks is the current T+3 transaction scheme. To attract foreign capital influx, Dung said a rewarding juridical environment needs to be in place, along with transparent and consistent state policies and regulations With T+3 (meaning transactions are only… Read full this story
