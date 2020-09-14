Food exporters seek to deepen global footprint

Vietnamese rice is having enormous opportunity for export to EU market The exports of many items, particularly vegetables and fruits, were hit hard by the protracted health crisis. Despite this, however, many firms have still secured stable orders to export to many markets with high technical requirements. According to Nguyen Dinh Tung, chairman of Vina T&T Group, one of the leading local fruit exporters, the company exports 30 containers of frozen durian and 22 containers of coconut to the US every month and is happy with positive feedback from the customers. The exports of these two fruits alone generate around $1.8 million a month in export value for Vina T&T. More significantly, it helps promote the Vietnamese coconut brand in the global marketplace to better compete with brands from around the world. To be able to maintain the product flow to the US, as one of Vietnam’s 15 biggest fruit exporters to the US in the past decade, Vina T&T heavily prioritises product quality. “As one of the most demanding food markets, companies will be encouraged to match the requirements and then consistently stay at that level if they do not want to miss out on opportunities.” Pham Thai Binh CEO, Trung An Hi-Tech Farming… Read full this story

