Financial Markets Exchange rate seen stable this year The Saigon Times Thursday, Sep 3, 2020,17:25 (GMT+7) Exchange rate seen stable this yearThe Saigon Times A staff member at a bank handles U.S. dollar notes. The exchange rate between the U.S. dollar and the Vietnamese dong this year is forecast to rise by 0.5-1% versus the figures seen early this year – PHOTO: THANH HOA HCMC – The exchange rate between the U.S. dollar and the Vietnamese dong is forecast to move in a range of VND23,288 and VND23,515 per dollar by the end of 2020, up 0.5-1% versus early this year. This is thanks to the country’s rising foreign exchange reserves and stable demand and supply of foreign currencies, according to a report recently released by the BIDV Research and Training Institute. As of August 31, the interbank exchange rate remained at VND23,175 per dollar, up a slight 0.01% compared to the figure recorded early this year. Meanwhile, the central exchange rate between the greenback and the dong released daily by the State Bank of Vietnam only rose by 0.19% over the start of the year. At local commercial banks, prices of the U.S. dollar remained stable regardless of the strong volatility of gold… Read full this story

