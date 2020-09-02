Dollar price rises, investors seek shelter amid coronavirus outbreak

The official dong/dollar exchange rate announced by SBV reached a peak of VND23,206 per dollar on February 4, an increase of VND36 per dollar compared with the time before Tet.
The exchange rate has bounced after a period of stability. On January 30, the first working day after the long Tet holiday, the exchange rate was VND23,185 per dollar, increasing by VND15 per dollar over January 22. The dollar price continued to increase by VND11 per dollar in the next two days, VND5 on February 3 and VND4 on February 4.
|The dong/dollar exchange rate in the interbank market was stable throughout January, hovering around the official exchange rate announced by SBV at VND23,175 per dollar.
Ngo Dang Khoa from HSBC Vietnam said the dong is bearing pressure from events in the world, including the coronavirus outbreak.
Mai Lan
Vietnam faces exchange rate risks when importing electricity
Vietnam plans to buy more electricity from neighbouring countries, but a big loss of VND3.09 trillion is pending.
Speculators told to be wary of ‘exchange rate game’ as US dollar supply is plentiful
The international and domestic forex markets have seen many unexpected movements recently.
