Bamboo Airways on Saturday received the Embraer E195 aircraft to serve on its three new routes to Côn Đảo. — Photo courtesy of Bamboo Airways Vũ Hoa THANH HÓA — Opening more direct flights to Côn Đảo Island, a tourism hotspot off southern Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu Province, is an opportunity for the tourism destination, experts have said. Võ Huy Cường, deputy head of Civil Aviation Authority of Việt Nam (CAAV) told a forum held in the central province of Thanh Hóa on Saturday that demand to visit Côn Đảo has been high for many years and is still rising. However, it has been difficult to fly to the island. Cường said in addition to flights from HCM City or the southern city of Cần Thơ to Côn Đảo, visitors could travel by boat, but it takes at least nine hours from HCM City and four hours from Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu Province in calm sea conditions to reach the tourism site. Côn Đảo Airport is located on the island and investing in lights for night operation is difficult due to weather and environmental conditions. It is not allowed to operate 24 hours a day, making flights only available during the day…. Read full this story

Direct flights expected to promote Côn Đảo tourism have 328 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at September 14, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.