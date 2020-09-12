Citi Vietnam named Best Corporate Digital Bank 2020 by Global Finance

Citi was also recognised for Best Online Cash Management Services in the Asia-Pacific In the 2020 World’s Best Corporate Digital Banks Awards, Citi swept 16 Best Corporate Digital Bank titles across Australia, Bangladesh, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Pakistan, the Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. The bank was also recognised for Best Online Cash Management Services in the Asia-Pacific, Best Online Treasury Services, Best Mobile Adaptive Site, Best Mobile Banking App, and Best Open Banking Application Programming Interfaces (APIs). Since the start of the year, Citi’s Treasury and Trade Solutions business in the Asia-Pacific has seen a significant acceleration in the adoption of its digital platforms and capabilities. Citi’s corporate mobile app user base has increased eight-fold on-year in the first half of this year, compared to the same period last year. Digital Onboarding – a solution that enables existing clients to open new and incremental accounts completely digitally – is now live in 10 markets in the region. In the first quarter of the year, over 1,000 accounts were opened digitally. A significant proportion of new and incremental accounts are now opened using the Digital Onboarding solution. “Our investments in digital… Read full this story

