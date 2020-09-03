Covid-19 may weigh on Vietnam banks’ performance: Fitch Ratings Fitch Rating keeps the positive rating outlook for Vietnamese banks. The Covid-19 outbreak will hit Southeast Asian banking sectors through weaker economic growth, slower credit growth and dampened profitability, and Vietnam’s banking industry will also take a hit, Fitch Ratings has said in a note. In Vietnam, reduced tourism, disrupted manufacturing supply chains and weaker external demand are likely to put pressure on corporate profitability, and may weigh on banks’ asset quality, although tourism-related sectors are only a small part of Fitch-rated banks’ credit portfolios. “Banks are likely to face slower credit and profit growth rather than take heavy hits to asset quality. However, Vietnam banks have very limited capital to buffer against prolonged weakening in profitability, or to stimulate credit growth if directed by the government.” An economic slowdown would also test the quality of the newly extended consumer loans, the rating agency added. The rating outlook for Vietnamese banks is positive, in line with that of the sovereign (BB/Positive), although upward sovereign rating momentum could be affected by an extended outbreak. Fitch Ratings said that banks in tourism-dependent Thailand and China-exposed Singapore likely to be the most affected by… Read full this story
- Business leader survey shows a third thinking of leaving UK
- March Briefs
- March prime month to think firewood
- Philadelphia woman passed counterfeit $100 bills at 2 Berks County businesses, police say
- 40 Under 40: Celebrating some of Las Vegas’ brightest business professionals
- Will Jody’s be bringing back its March Madness pool?
- Flywire Headlines 2019 Bursars SFS Conference
- HCC chancellor headlines Waimea town meeting
- Lucky's Market Iowa City to close in March
- After success with their first business, couple debuts Shop Where I Live
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MARCH 9 have 290 words, post on vietnamnet.vn at September 3, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.