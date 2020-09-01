An outstanding student with a passion for AI research

Hoang Trung Hieu, 23, is the only student selected as Outstanding Young Citizen with excellent achievements in AI research.

Hieu was one of eight students awarded the Certificate of Merit by the HCM City People’s Committee in late December 2019 for his excellent achievements in the field of AI. He became the salutatorian and graduated with distinction from the Information Technology Faculty of the HCM City University of Natural Sciences.

Hieu was selected as a member of the team to attend the province’s IT competition for secondary school students, and later passed the exam to enter the IT majoring class of the Le Quy Don High School for the Gifted.

