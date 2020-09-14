AMM 53: US stresses law-based international order in East Sea

US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen E. Biegun (Photo: Yonhap) Washington – US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen E. Biegun and foreign ministers stressed the importance of law-based international order in the settlement of disputes and rising militarisation in the East Sea at the virtual 27th ASEAN Regional Forum. Spokesperson for the US Department of State Morgan Ortagus said on September 12 that participant highlighted a need for unobstructed humanitarian approach, violence ending in Myanmar’s Rakhine state and the US’s support for a roadmap to long-term peace on the Korean peninsula. Expressing concern over the impacts of COVID-19 pandemic, they also called for the region’s sound response and vaccine production at reasonable prices. Biegun urged countries to exchange information in a timely and transparent manner and informed that the US Government has allocated 20.5 billion USD for COVID-19 vaccine development as well as the US’s support for other countries. He also highlighted the launch of the Mekong – US partnership and announced the US’s over 150 million USD in additional funding for the fight against trans-national crimes on the Mekong River, including human and drug trafficking, wildlife and natural resource trade Acknowledging women’s strong role as peace creators and leaders,… Read full this story

