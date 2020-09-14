A bookstore with a difference

Nguyễn Văn Cần in his small bookstore on Nguyễn Hữu Cảnh street. — Photo vietnamnet.vn HCM CITY — There’s a book store in downtown HCM City with a difference. Sure, it sells books like it is supposed to, but customers can be forgiven for thinking this is actually a library. If you want a book, you can take one, bring it back after you’ve finished it, even just keep it without even handing over any cash. The store is owned by Nguyễn Văn Cần, who lives in District 4. His business methods may not make him rich, but it’s a model he has stuck with for the past decade. “Books at my store are usually cheaper than those at other stores,” said the 68-year-old. “Buyers can return books. They can borrow books without making any deposit, I don’t ask their names and restrict time to return the book. “Some people did not return valuable books they borrowed from me, but I don’t mind. “Some books are taken away and others brought back. I just hope the knowledge in the books can be passed on to more and more people.” Seeing young people spend hours reading books is a pleasant… Read full this story

