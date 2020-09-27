27th ASEAN Regional Forum adopts important documents

The 27th ARF is chaired by Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Minister Pham Binh Minh. VNA/VNS Photo Lâm Khánh HÀ NỘI – The 27th ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF), as part of the 53rd ASEAN Foreign Ministers Meeting (AMM 53) and Related Meetings, has adopted several important documents, including the ARF Hanoi Plan of Action II, setting out co-operation priorities and directions for ARF activities in the 2020-2025 period. The forum, which was held via video conference on Saturday under the chair of Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Phạm Bình Minh, was attended by foreign ministers from 27 ARF member nations and organisations, and ASEAN Secretary-General Lim Jock Hoi. In his opening speech, Minh spoke highly of the role of the ARF, a key forum for dialogue and co-operation on political and security issues in the region. Amid unprecedented challenges in the region and the world, he proposed the participants discuss and identify directions and measures to take the best of the ARF, especially in fostering dialogue and co-operation, strengthening mutual trust, narrowing differences, and promoting trust building and preventive diplomacy, thereby contributing to the maintenance of regional peace, stability and prosperity. The ministers noted that, despite the difficulties caused by the COVID-19… Read full this story

