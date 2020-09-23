23 COVID-19 patients recover in Đà Nẵng and Quảng Nam

Ten COVID-19 patients recovered and were released from the Quảng Nam Central General Hospital on September 7. — Photo courtesy of the hospital HÀ NỘI — Twenty-three COVID-19 patients made full recovery and were released from treatment facilities in Đà Nẵng and central Quảng Nam Province on September 7. They include 19 patients in Quảng Nam Province and four patients in Đà Nẵng City, lifting the country’s total patients to recover from coronavirus to 838. In Quảng Nam Province, there were nine recovered patients at the Quảng Nam Regional General Hospital, including: Patient 521 and 905 residing in Điện Bàn Town; Patient 547, Patient 625, Patient 594, Patient 840, Patient 842 residing in Hội An City; Patient 841 and Patient 964 residing in Tam Kỳ Town. Patient 964 is an employee of the Center for Disease Control in Quảng Nam. At the Quảng Nam Central General Hospital, there were 10 recovered patients, including: Patient 464, Patient 461, Patient 593, Patient 715 living in Hội An City; Patient 837 and Patient 838 living in Đại Lộc District; Patient 596 living in Thăng Bình District; Patient 775, Patient 857 and Patient 796 living in Duy Xuyên District. These patients have had four tests negative for SARS-CoV-2… Read full this story

