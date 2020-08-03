When will the Vietnamese automobile dream come true?

Vietnam still has to import car parts for domestic assembling. As a result, the production cost is high and domestically made products remain less competitive than imports. At the Vietnam Business Forum (VBF) which took place in late 2019, the working group about automobiles and motorbikes pointed out that Vietnam’s automobile industry is slowly developing because of low output, weak high-quality material industry and limited management capability. The mass car imports have caused difficulties for domestic production. Automobile joint ventures have ceased assembling many models in Vietnam and import products instead. This is one of the reasons behind the weak supporting industries. Meanwhile, experts pointed out that if supporting industries cannot develop, Vietnam’s automobile industry will just do simple assembling forever. Tran Thuy Govt’s new decree removes barriers to automobile imports Automobile importers in Vietnam will no longer have to obtain a Vehicle Type Approval (VTA) certificate from authorities in exporting countries, making it easier for them to import cars into the country. Vietnamese automobile makers ask for more support Among the incentives, the government is urged to lower the special consumption tax for locally made parts to help them reduce prices to compete with foreign manufacturers.
- ‘Zion’ Director Praises Netflix for Keeping Short-Form Alive: ‘A Little Film School Dream Come True’
- Hancock's dream comes true, leads to retirement
- ‘Dream come true’: Auburn QB signee Bo Nix looks to future
- Little Rock fashion school student sees 'dream come true' at New York Fashion Week
- Student's dream comes true at basketball game
- ‘i style u’ – A Dream Come True
- Takeaways: Sharks rookie’s ‘dream comes true’ with dramatic game winner
- NY Jets Jamal Adams cried after dream come true of first NFL Pro Bowl
- Cornelius Lucas says it’s a ‘dream come true’ to join hometown Saints
- 65-year-old Arkansas student, ex-custodian sees 'dream come true' at New York Fashion Week
When will the Vietnamese automobile dream come true? have 318 words, post on vietnamnet.vn at August 3, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.