When will the Vietnamese automobile dream come true?

Vietnam still has to import car parts for domestic assembling. As a result, the production cost is high and domestically made products remain less competitive than imports. At the Vietnam Business Forum (VBF) which took place in late 2019, the working group about automobiles and motorbikes pointed out that Vietnam’s automobile industry is slowly developing because of low output, weak high-quality material industry and limited management capability. The mass car imports have caused difficulties for domestic production. Automobile joint ventures have ceased assembling many models in Vietnam and import products instead. This is one of the reasons behind the weak supporting industries. Meanwhile, experts pointed out that if supporting industries cannot develop, Vietnam’s automobile industry will just do simple assembling forever. Tran Thuy Govt’s new decree removes barriers to automobile imports Automobile importers in Vietnam will no longer have to obtain a Vehicle Type Approval (VTA) certificate from authorities in exporting countries, making it easier for them to import cars into the country. Vietnamese automobile makers ask for more support Among the incentives, the government is urged to lower the special consumption tax for locally made parts to help them reduce prices to compete with foreign manufacturers.

