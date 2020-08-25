VNG sues TikTok for music copyright infringement in Vietnam

“VNG requests TikTok to remove all music segments taken from Zing records from both the TikTok application and the website, and an indemnification for damages of over VND221 billion ($9.5 million),” wrote VNG’s complaint to the People’s Court of HCMC. VNG, Vietnam’s leading technology company, has filed a lawsuit against TikTok, the Chinese short-form video platform for not having sufficient licences for the songs being used in its videos. VNG said TikTok used audio tracks owned by Zing, a VNG subsidiary, without the company’s consent. Illustrative image According to Reuters, in its complaint to the People’s Court of Ho Chi Minh City, VNG seeks damage compensation from TikTok and demands that it ceases the use of Zing’s music. “VNG requests TikTok to remove all music segments taken from Zing records from both the TikTok application and the website, and an indemnification for damages of over VND221 billion ($9.5 million),” the document wrote. Like other countries, TikTok has become famous in Vietnam, with 10 million users as of August, with millions of short-clips uploaded to the platform. However, the Vietnam Musicians’ Association commented: “TikTok offers a very complex business model, in order to avoid having to comply with copyright regulations in Vietnam”. Around the world,… Read full this story

