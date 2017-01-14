The event was held in the framework of the ASEAN Culture Week. Participants were briefed on Vietnam’s geographical location, history, political system, and people. They were introduced to some major tourist destinations in the northern province of Quang Ninh and Hanoi, heritage sites in the central region and the Mekong River Delta as well as Vietnam’s tourism development strategy in the current period. During the ASEAN Culture Week, the Vietnamese embassy there also participated in a national costume show, a forum on ASEAN and relations with the resident country and a photo exhibition on ASEAN countries and peoples.
- Vietnam international tourism fair opens in Hanoi
- Nghe An prepares to welcome international culture tourism festival
- Int’l and domestic YouTubers join hands to promote Vietnam’s tourism
- 2018 – Successful year for Vietnam’s tourism industry
- Explore tourism potential for job creation, monarch urges Nigerians
- Vietnam Airlines launches summer promotional programme
- Osinbajo lauds Edo’s culture, tourism sector rejig
- Vietnam intensifies global cultural promotion
- Ethnic minority people introduce Vietnam’s unique culture
- Grave sculptures of Vietnam's Central Highlands
Vietnam’s culture, tourism potential promoted in Mexico have 183 words, post on at January 14, 2017. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.