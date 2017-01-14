The event was held in the framework of the ASEAN Culture Week. Participants were briefed on Vietnam’s geographical location, history, political system, and people. They were introduced to some major tourist destinations in the northern province of Quang Ninh and Hanoi, heritage sites in the central region and the Mekong River Delta as well as Vietnam’s tourism development strategy in the current period. During the ASEAN Culture Week, the Vietnamese embassy there also participated in a national costume show, a forum on ASEAN and relations with the resident country and a photo exhibition on ASEAN countries and peoples.

Vietnam’s culture, tourism potential promoted in Mexico have 183 words, post on at January 14, 2017. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.