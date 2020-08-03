Vietnam warned of increased risk of anti-subsidy lawsuits

The US Trade Representative (USTR) has decided that it will classify developed and developing countries in accordance with its own criteria and consider the trade ratio of the countries when classifying. New rules Because of the changes in the classification method, some countries, including Vietnam, are no longer listed as developing countries. Because of the changes in the classification method, some countries, including Vietnam, are no longer listed as developing countries. Effects Kim Chi What if the US no longer considers Vietnam a ‘developing country’? The US on February 10 announced the decision to remove Vietnam from the list of developing countries.
