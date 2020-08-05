Vietnam struggles to limit plastic waste, curb use of plastic bags

Que Lam Company reuses scraps of fabric to make bags for customers instead of using plastic bags This target was set by Prime Minister’s Decision No.491/QD-TTg dated May 7, 2018 approving the adjustment of a national strategy on solid waste management until 2025, with a vision towards 2050. However, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MONRE) is reporting that Vietnam is currently facing pollution caused by increasing plastic waste. The country generates 1.8 million tonnes annually, but recycles only 27 percent. Vietnam is also facing the risk of becoming a global dumping site with a 200 percent increase in plastic waste over the past year and its per capita plastic waste has increased sharply each year from 3.8 kg to 41.3 kg a person between 1990 and 2018. The United Nations Environment Program ranked Vietnam as the world’s fourth largest marine plastic polluter after China, Indonesia and the Philippines. It has been estimated the country dumps an average of 300,000-700,000 tonnes of plastic waste into the ocean per year. The amount of plastic waste and plastic bags accounts for about 8-12 percent of domestic solid waste, which is a burden on the environment known as “white pollution”. In Vietnam’s… Read full this story

