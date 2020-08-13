Nation Vietnam reports 22 fresh cases of Covid-19, two more deaths The Saigon Times Thursday, Aug 13, 2020,19:32 (GMT+7) Vietnam reports 22 fresh cases of Covid-19, two more deathsThe Saigon Times Medical workers check samples taken from residents. The Ministry of Health has confirmed 22 fresh Covid-19 cases and two more Covid-19 deaths – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The Ministry of Health has confirmed 22 more Covid-19 cases, with 14 patients in the Danang coronavirus hotspot, two in Quang Nam, one in Quang Tri and five imported cases in Khanh Hoa, while announcing two more Covid-19 deaths, taking the country’s death toll to 20 as of this evening, August 13. Danang City’s latest Covid-19 cases, aged from 17 to 73, are patients at Danang Hospital, patient caregivers, a medical worker, and those who had close contact with previous confirmed Covid-19 cases. Most of the patients, including nine women and five men, live in the city’s Thanh Khe District. A 27-year-old woman and a 65-year-old man who reside in Quang Nam Province have tested positive for the coronavirus. They were exposed with the virus while interacting with a Covid-19 patient and visiting a patient under treatment at Danang Hospital. Another patient, a 36-year-old female resident… Read full this story

