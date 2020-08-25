Units asked to raise efficiency of defense external relations

At the conference. Photo: mod.gov.vn This was affirmed by the participants at the Ministry of National Defense’s conference on January 18 under the chair of Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Chi Vinh, member of the Party Central Committee, permanent member of the Military Central Commission, Deputy Minister of National Defense. They also pointed out that these important achievements resulted from the guidelines on external relations of the Party and State as well as the instructions of the Central Military Commission and Ministry of National Defense. In 2016, units boosted bilateral defense cooperation in overcoming post-war consequences, providing humanitarian aid, and disaster relief, exchanging experiences in joining the UN peacekeeping operations. They also paid attention to fostering multilateral defense cooperation, making contributions to uplifting the position of the Vietnam People’s Army in the regional and international arena. The conference also put forward measures to overcome shortcomings in carrying out defense external relations. Most of the participants suggested boosting dissemination on defense external relations of military regions, army corps, and arms. Addressing the conference, Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Chi Vinh asked military units to promote implementing the work, contributing to firmly defending national independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity, and peaceful and sustainable environment for… Read full this story

