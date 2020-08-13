Two more COVID fatalities as country tops 900 cases

Deputy Minister of Health Nguyễn Trường Sơn (right) checks COVID-19 prevention and control at a company at the Hòa Cầm Industrial Zone in Đà Nẵng City. — VNA/VNS Photo Quốc Dũng HÀ NỘI — Two more people have died of COVID-19-related complications in Việt Nam. The total number of fatalities has now reached 20. Both patients had serious underlying health conditions. The announcement was made on Thursday evening, as the country also topped 900 coronavirus cases. Twenty-two new cases were reported by the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control raising the total number of patients in Việt Nam to 905. Fourteen of them were reported in Đà Nẵng City, two others in the neighbouring province of Quảng Nam, one in Quảng Trị Province and five imported cases who were quarantined after arriving Việt Nam. The two people who lost their lives were an 83-year-old woman from Quảng Nam Province and an 87-year-old man in Quảng Ngãi Province. The woman was being treated for heart failure at Quảng Nam Hospital since July 27 and tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 virus on August 2. Her cause of death has been recorded as COVID-19 complications, severe respiratory failure, septic shock, irreversible multiorgan… Read full this story

