In addition to promulgating legal documents to ensure the enforcement of the amended Securities Law, the State Securities Commission (SSC) will put the new transaction system into operation and consolidate the corporate bond market. The amended Securities Law was ratified by the National Assembly in late 2019. What SSC has to do now is issue necessary legal documents to bring the law into life. SSC chair Tran Van Dung In addition to promulgating legal documents to ensure the enforcement of the amended Securities Law, the State Securities Commission (SSC) will put the new transaction system into operation and consolidate the corporate bond market. When the system becomes operational, SSC will have favorable conditions to merge the HCM City Stock Exchange (HOSE) and the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) into the Vietnam Stock Exchange. If so, all shares will be listed on the HCM City bourse, while the Hanoi bourse will reserve on derivatives and bonds. With the current high GDP growth rate, the open policy, the enactment of three amended laws and the smooth operation of the new transaction system, Dung believes that the upgrading of the stock market by 2025 is within reach. Chi Mai VN Association of Securities Businesses… Read full this story

Three priority tasks set for VN securities commissions in 2020 have 284 words, post on vietnamnet.vn at August 3, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.