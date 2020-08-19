Rice flour making villages in Mekong Delta survive challenges

Tư Nương Rice-Flour Production Establishment in Đồng Tháp District’s Sa Đéc City. — Photo www.baodongthap.vn ĐỒNG THÁP — Bột or Flour village in Sa Đéc City in the Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta province of Đồng Tháp has invested in new machinery to modernise rice-flour production to sustain the Sa Đéc brand that has existed for over 100 years. In recent years the village has faced many difficulties in production, but has managed to cope with them. Nguyễn Kim Hương, owner of a flour production establishment in Tân Phú Đông Commune, said the business is associated with pig farming as the residues from the production process is used to feed the animals. But with 85 per cent of the pigs raised locally dying or being culled due to African swine fever, the residues are not used and often pollute the environment since producers directly dump it into canals and ditches, she said. Her establishment processes four to five tonnes of rice and broken rice daily to produce seven tonnes of wet flour and two tonnes of wet residues. The price of the residue used to be around VNĐ1,000 (US$0.04) per kilogramme, but has dropped to VNĐ200-500 ($0.01-0.02) due to the swine fever. “Luckily, this problem has been solved with the local authorities helping us… Read full this story

