Political Academy concludes training course for officers

After the two-year course, all trainees have fulfilled the training requirements and achieved good results, including 5.03% of the students rated as excellent grade. Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Bao speaks at the ceremony. During the course, all the trainees conducted scientific research and some of them gained first, second and third prizes at the Military Youth Creativity Awards. At the closing ceremony, Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Bao, Director of the academy hailed the great achievements of the trainees while asking them to continue embracing the Party’s directives and resolutions and continuously improving their knowledge as well as applying their acquired knowledge into their work to get best results of their task performances in the coming time. Translated by Khanh Ngan

