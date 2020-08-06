General Secretary Nong Duc Manh visits the Ho Chi Minh National Political Academy General Secretary Nong Duc Manh has requested the Ho Chi Minh National Political Academy to make greater efforts to build itself into a national centre to train key cadres for the Party and the State. “The Party and the State appreciate the academy’s role and its achievements, but require it to make greater efforts and be creative to hold responsibility and realise tasks, with a view to building itself into a national centre which trains key cadres for the Party, the State, the Fatherland Front and other organisations in the political system,” the general secretary said while attending the academy’s ceremony in Ha Noi on Sept. 8 to start its 2006-2007 academic year. The academy is also required to turn itself into a national centre for conducting scientific and theoretical research and summing up reality, which plays a pivotal role in the ideological-theoretical work and political education work of the Party, the leader said. Manh further said that as the academy and its subsidiary schools are boosting reform to improve the quality of training and scientific research, the academy should thoroughly grasp the spirit and viewpoints cited… Read full this story

Political academy asked to become key Party and State cadre training centre have 345 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at August 6, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.