Photographer devotes years taking thousands of photos about environmental protection

Tens of thousand of photographs have been taken by Do Trong Hoai An during his trekking trips throughout the country over the last 37 years, half of which relate to environmental protection. With a camera, a backpack and a motorbike, An is always ready to set off for any alley or side street to capture the images of people picking up litter, protecting the environment, cleaning up streets or participating in rescue campaigns. Do Trong Hoai An The sight of millions of flies perching on thousands of square meters of rubbish, children “living on garbage”; the scene of dirty water leaking from the dump to the sea all were recorded by An. With a camera, a backpack and a motorbike, An is always ready to set off for any alley or side street to capture the images of people picking up litter, protecting the environment, cleaning up streets or participating in rescue campaigns. “The trip to Con Dao was quite hard, but it emotional. The photos of Bai Nhat’s waste were displayed at the “Let’s protect the living environment” competition organized by the Vung Tau City Photography Association. Thanks to the trip and the exhibition, An, the environment photographer, has… Read full this story
