MoD’s Department of Foreign Relations receives noble title

Addressing the event, Lieutenant General Vu Chien Thang, the department’s Director, affirmed that defense external relations service is one of the important missions of the military and an important part in foreign affairs of the Party and nation. Founded in 1950 in Vietnam’s revolutionary base, the department’s name was changed several times. Its key missions still remain making recommendations for the Central Military Commission and the MoD to deal with issues related to military and defense external affairs and conducting defense relations. General Ngo Xuan Lich speaks at the event. In recent years, the department has effectively promoted its staff work and contributed important ideas on strategic issues, including defense and security, international integration, and protection of national sovereignty over the seas and islands In addition, the unit also made great contributions to fostering bilateral defense cooperation and setting up multilateral defense relations, signed many important international agreements, and compiled many legal documents on defense external affairs. In acknowledgement of its achievements over the past time, the Party and State presented many noble titles to the unit’s groups and individuals. Most recently, the President signed a decision on May 13, 2019 to honor the department with the “Hero of the… Read full this story

